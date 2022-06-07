Infants among 22 worshippers killed in Nigeria church attack

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA. Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian emergency official says that two infants are among the 22 worshippers killed in an attack on a church in southwestern Nigeria that has shocked the West African nation. The head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Services, Kadiri Olanrewaju, said the dead have been taken to the local morgue while about 50 wounded people are still being treated in hospital following the attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo state. Residents said the exact number of those killed is not known as some of the dead were taken away by family members for private burials.