Dubai arrests 2 Gupta brothers over South African fraud case

By MALAK HARB and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police say they have arrested two brothers from the Gupta family wanted in connection with a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates. Police issued a statement on Tuesday saying they arrested brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta “ in connection with money laundering and criminal charges in South Africa.” The two, as well as their brother Ajay, had been suspected of hiding out in Dubai since fleeing South Africa around the same time Zuma resigned in 2018 amid allegations he had overseen massive levels of corruption at state-owned companies. Dubai police said they made the arrest after receiving an Interpol “red notice” warrant for the two.