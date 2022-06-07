Disorder in the court: Cockroaches released during hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany City Court has been closed for fumigation after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment. Court officials say the clash broke out Tuesday during proceedings for four people. A defendant who started to film the courtroom proceedings was told to stop. In the altercation that followed, hundreds of cockroaches brought into the courthouse in plastic containers were released. The bug release was being investigated while the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation.