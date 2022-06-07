Czech president Milos Zeman vows to block same-sex marriages

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman says he is ready to veto, if it’s approved by parliament, proposed legislation that would give same-sex couples in the country the right to hold civil weddings. The bill drafted by lawmakers from across the political spectrum was submitted to the Czech Parliament’s lower house Tuesday, but no date has been set for the beginning of its debate. Zeman noted the Czech state enables civil unions for same-sex couples, “But a family is a union between a man and a woman. Full stop.” The Czech president is known for his derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community. A majority of all lawmakers in the lower house can override the presidential veto.