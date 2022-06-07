Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

By KEN SWEET and FATIMA HUSSEIN

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Meltdowns in the cryptocurrency space are common, but the latest one has served as a vivid reminder that investors, both professionals and rookies, can be rolling the dice when putting money into digital assets. Over a recent two-month period, bitcoin lost nearly half its value and other cryptocurrencies fell even more. What’s more, one area of the cryptocurrency universe that is supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings suffered a spectacular collapse. Some investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. With more and more investors showing interest in digital assets, Washington has been forced to pay attention. .