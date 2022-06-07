Clashes among New York Democrats after redistricting redo

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of New York’s longest-serving members of Congress have turned from allies to rivals after a court redrew the state’s congressional maps. U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney are now running against each other in a Democratic primary to represent a new district in Manhattan. The battle isn’t the result the state’s Democrat-controlled Legislature envisioned when it redrew the state’s Congressional maps this year. New York was supposed to be one of the party’s few opportunities nationally to draw district lines in their favor. But after a successful legal challenge from Republicans, new court-drawn maps have left Democrats with tougher battles.