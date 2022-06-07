Church convicts Catholic ex-priest of abusing boy for years

BERLIN (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Germany says a former priest has been convicted in a church trial of sexually abusing a minor over several years almost three decades ago. The diocese of Limburg said in statement Tuesday that the man, who wasn’t identified, was ordered to pay an unspecified fine for the crimes committed between 1986 and 1993. While financial payouts have been included in confidential settlements between the church and victims of abuse, the announcement of a financial penalty against a priest as a result of a canonical investigation is unusual. The male victim had filed a complaint about the abuse in 2018 following the publication of a study into sexual abuse within the church.