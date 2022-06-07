Biden, Bolsonaro to hold first meeting amid election worries

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lead the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere, but they haven’t met since Biden took office last year. They are supposed to sit down for the first time during this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together leaders from across North and South America. Two ministers from Bolsonaro’s government say the meeting is scheduled for Thursday. It’s unclear whether Biden will confront Bolsonaro over his attacks on Brazil’s election system, which have echoed Donald Trump’s assault on Biden’s election victory in 2020.