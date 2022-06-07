Man fatally shoots woman, self at supermarket in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man has apparently fatally shot a woman and then himself at a supermarket in central Germany. The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the small town of Treysa, and police quickly said there was no danger to the public. Witnesses reported that a man shot a woman in the supermarket and immediately afterward apparently killed himself, police said in a statement. They said there was no indication that anyone else was involved. No one other than the 53-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man was hurt.