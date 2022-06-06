VP Harris to headline dinner for South Carolina Democrats

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to South Carolina this week to headline a fundraising dinner for Democrats in the state. Party officials announced Monday Harris will be the keynote speaker at the Blue Palmetto Dinner on Friday in Columbia. The dinner comes just days before South Carolina’s primary elections, where the contest for governor tops the statewide Democratic ballot. South Carolina also holds the first presidential balloting in the South. The state has already been playing host to a myriad of Republicans potentially setting themselves up for 2024 White House bids. Harris campaigned heavily in South Carolina during her own 2020 campaign but left the race before the state’s primary. President Joe Biden has committed to tapping her as his 2024 running mate.