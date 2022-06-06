UN: Ukraine facing sexual violence and trafficking crisis

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for sexual violence in conflict says sexual violence in Ukraine especially against women and girls remains prevalent and underreported. She adds that the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country is turning into “a human trafficking crisis.” Pramila Patten told the Security Council on Monday there is a gap between its resolutions aimed at preventing rape and other sexual attacks during conflicts and the reality on the ground for the most vulnerable — women and children. As of June 3, she says, the U.N. human rights office had received 124 allegations of sexual violence — 97 of them involving women and girls.