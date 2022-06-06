UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to comply with monitoring

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has urged Iran to cooperate with his inspectors amid a standoff over its atomic program and a threat by Western nations to censure Tehran over its noncooperation. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters Monday in Vienna that “we have not been able to get the results we were expecting.” The meeting comes at a tense time for the future of the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Iran has limited the IAEA’s monitoring activities for more than a year, and has failed to provide what Grossi called “credible information” about nuclear material at three of Iran’s sites.