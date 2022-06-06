Singapore prime minister promotes likely successor to deputy

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has promoted his finance minister as his deputy as part of a succession plan. His office said Tuesday that Lawrence Wong would become deputy prime minister on June 13 as part of a Cabinet reshuffle. It said Wong, who will retain his finance portfolio, will be acting prime minister in Lee’s absence. Lee has said Wong would take over the reins either before or after general elections due in 2025. Lee’s People’s Action Party saw its worst election performance in 2020. Although it retained its supermajority, it lost some seats and support slipped. Wong will be the city-state’s fourth leader since independence in 1965.