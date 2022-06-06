EU blames Russia for food crisis, Russian UN envoy walks out

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel is accusing Russia of using food supplies as “a stealth missile against developing countries” and blaming the Kremlin for the looming global food crisis. Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia walked out of Monday’s Security Council meeting to protest what his deputy called Michel’s “rude” comments. Michel addressed Nebenzia directly at the council meeting , saying he saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odessa a few weeks ago. He said that was “because of Russian warships in the Black Sea,” and Moscow’s attacks.