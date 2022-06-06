Dominican Republic cabinet minister killed in office

By MARTÍN ADAMES

Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Officials say the Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources has been shot and killed in his office. Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot Monday by an unknown person. No further details were immediately available. The executive director of the government’s Cabinet of Innovation wrote that he lamented the killing of Mera, who also was an attorney and a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. He was appointed minister of the environment and natural resources in August 2020.