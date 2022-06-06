Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After running unopposed in Iowa’s primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa in 16 years. She will face a tough challenger in Reynolds, whose campaign has raised eight-times more money than the Democrat as she seeks a second full term. Since becoming governor, Reynolds has ticked through a long list of conservative accomplishments.