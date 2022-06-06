Chesapeake Bay watershed earns a C+ on latest ‘report card’

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Chesapeake Bay watershed has received an overall grade of C+ on its latest report card. Last year’s status is a slight improvement over previous years, according to the report released Monday by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. The Chesapeake Bay health score improved slightly from 45 to 50, a grade of C. The center’s president, Dr. Peter Goodwin, said the health of the bay is a reflection of what is happening across its watershed, which includes Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia and the District of Columbia and more than 18 million people.