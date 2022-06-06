Book celebrates the 50th anniversary of musical ‘Grease’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The story of how the musical “Grease” became a pop culture juggernaut is told in the new oral history book “Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More,” culled from stories submitted by some 100 cast and crew and edited by Moore, “Grease” veteran actor Adrienne Barbeau and producer Ken Waissman. The book includes the behind-the-scenes hookups, life on the road, the time Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor stopped by to enchant the cast, their encounter with Liberace, performing the show with flashlights during the 1977 New York blackout and the day the show closed on Broadway, complete with dozens of great photos.