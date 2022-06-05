Ukraine’s World Cup quest ends with loss to Wales amid war

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine has missed out on qualifying for the World Cup after the war-disrupted team lost 1-0 to Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece. Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick. This was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia. Wales will head to a first World Cup in 64 years and will open against the United States on Nov. 21 before playing Iran and England.