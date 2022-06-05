Funeral for Uvalde girl who dreamed of going to art school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A girl whose joy at reaching the double-digit age of 10 charmed broken hearts around the world is being remembered at a funeral Sunday. Alithia Ramirez was among the 19 children who, along with their two teachers, died on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with a military-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Funerals for the victims will continue into mid-June. Alithia was an aspiring artist. KENS-TV reports that President Joe Biden met with Alithia’s parents on May 29 and asked for one of her drawings to hang in the White House.