Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault

TORONTO (AP) — The frontman for the Canadian band Hedley has been convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm to an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge involving a teenage fan. The 37-year-old Jacob Hoggard hugged his wife in the courtroom after the jury’s verdict was read Sunday. Prosecutors alleged Hoggard raped the teen in a Toronto-area hotel room in 2016 and then raped the Ottawa woman in the same city later that year. Hoggard testified his memory of the encounters wasn’t clear, but he said that he had consensual sex with the complainants. The women denied that.