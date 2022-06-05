Bolsonaro using medals to celebrate allies, family, himself

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DÉBORA ALVARES

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been bountiful in decorating ideological allies, ministers, loyalists and family members with medals and honors. He’s even received six himself from his own administration. The nation’s three most prestigious medals have been given to more than three-quarters of Bolsonaro’s current and former cabinet ministers. He’s given out more medals to ministers since 2019 than any of his three elected predecessors did throughout their two terms. He recently gave the country’s top Defense Ministry honor to Elon Musk — the first foreign civilian without a government position to receive the award since it was created in 2002.