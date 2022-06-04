Uvalde 10-year-olds: Smart, funny, loving animals, football

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Family members are mourning the loss of two 10-year-old elementary school students in Uvalde, Texas, and remembering them for the love they showed them. Family members were having funerals Saturday for Makenna Lee Elrod and Rojelio Fernandez Torres. They were among the 19 students killed in a mass shooting along with two teachers. Makenna’s family said she wrote notes and hid them to be found later and loved going with her father to the family ranch to feed the animals. Rojelio Torres’ school bus driver called him funny and charismatic. His family said he was a helpful and intelligent boy who played football and video games.