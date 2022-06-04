8 killed, 15 injured in factory fire in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say at least eight workers have been killed and over dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical factory in northern India. A police officer says the fire broke out on Saturday after a boiler exploded in the factory in the Hapur area of Uttar Pradesh state. The injured have been hospitalized and three of them are in critical condition. A rescue worker said that the intensity of blast blew off the factory’s roof. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit in a New Delhi factory producing handbags and other items killed 43 people. In a second major fire that year, a blaze in a six-story building’s illegal rooftop kitchen killed 17 people, also in New Delhi.