2 killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Two people, one believed to be a migrant and the other the alleged trafficker, died Saturday in northern Greece while trying to evade a police checkpoint. Police in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki say 12 more people riding in the passenger car were injured. Some of them had been stashed in the stolen car’s trunk. The car sped through a police checkpoint, igniting a 50-kilometer (31-mile) chase before it crashed on highway. Police say the 27-year-old driver had previously been arrested for human trafficking.