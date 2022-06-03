Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

By FREIDA FRISARO and CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Much of the Florida peninsula, along with parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, are under a tropical storm warning as a system that battered Mexico moves through the Gulf of Mexico, bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Friday data from a hurricane hunter plane indicate the system’s maximum sustained winds increased overnight and was expected to strengthen later Friday. The storm, once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean, will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin. At 5 a.m., the system was located about 420 miles southwest of Fort Myers with 40 mph winds.