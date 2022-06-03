Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth. In a recent report, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration wrote that the treatments have not been proven safe or effective. In response, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo asked the state Board of Medicine to establish new standards for children seeking “these complex and irreversible procedures.” Transgender medical treatment for children and teens has increasingly come under attack in many states amid the country’s culture wars. Many doctors in the U.S. argue the treatment is safe and beneficial.