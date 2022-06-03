Russia’s supply ship launched to International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has successfully launched a spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station. The unmanned Progress MS-20 ship blasted off as scheduled on Friday from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It has reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas in route to the space outpost. The ship is expected to dock at the station later on Friday. It is delivering almost three tons of food, fuel and other supplies for the crew.