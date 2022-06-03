Queen Elizabeth II skips service after discomfort issues

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Members of Britain’s royal family plan to attend a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. The queen herself is skipping Friday’s event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96. The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The church congregation also is expected to include senior politicians, diplomats and more than 400 essential workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces. Friday’s televised church service could bring the first public appearance by Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, during their visit to Britain for the jubilee.