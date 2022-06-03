At least 3 killed as train derails in southern German Alps

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at three people dead and dozens injured. Federal police said the train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Three carriages overturned at least partly. The cause was not immediately clear. The local government in Garmisch-Partenkirchen said that at least three people were killed. Sixty people were being treated for injuries, and 16 of them were seriously hurt. It wasn’t clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident.