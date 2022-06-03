Police search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter who injured 2

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da’Shontay King’s funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were hit in Thursday’s cemetery shooting. No one else was injured. Police said Friday that the 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The 35-year-old woman was awake and alert after undergoing surgery. Police said multiple firearms were used.