Police patrol Hong Kong park amid Tiananmen vigil ban

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of police officers are patrolling Hong Kong’s Victoria Park after authorities for a third consecutive year banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. For decades, an annual candlelight vigil would be held in the park to remember China’s deadly crackdown on protesters demanding greater democracy in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Authorities have cited risks from the coronavirus for banning the vigil. Critics say the ban on the annual commemoration is part of a crackdown on political dissent and a sign that Hong Kong is losing its freedoms as Beijing tightens its grip over the semi-autonomous Chinese city.