Officials: Man fatally shot 2 women, self in Iowa church lot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities plan to release more details about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man fatally shot two women before apparently killing himself. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames. Sheriff’s Capt. Nicholas Lennie declined early Friday to give the ages and names of those killed, but confirmed that they were adults. Lennie says the shooter appeared to have shot himself after shooting the women, but said details would not be released until a planned news conference Friday morning. The church also planned to hold a prayer service for the victims Friday.