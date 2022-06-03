New this week: Carrie Underwood, ‘The Janes,’ Adam Sandler

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Carrie Underwood and an anthology set from BTS, while Adam Sandler channels his affection for basketball into Jeremiah Zagar’s “Hustle” and “All Rise” gets a new lease on life thanks to the OWN channel. The timely documentary Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ “The Janes” land Wednesday about a group of women who banded together in Chicago in the late ’60s and early ’70s to clandestinely offer illegal abortions to women. And the characters on “Fairfax” may be Gen Z middle-schoolers but the comedy is aimed at adults in the Amazon Prime animated series returning for its sophomore season on Friday.