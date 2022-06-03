Man shoots at police in western Germany, 2 officers hurt

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man shot at officers from his apartment in western Germany, leaving two injured. A police statement said the shooting started officers arrived with a court order on Friday to search the 67-year-old’s apartment in the city of Saarbruecken. Authorities say the gunfire wounded one officer, and a second officer was hurt by flying glass. Police said the man barricaded himself in his apartment and later started shooting from a window. They warned people to stay out of the area, which was sealed off. Police didn’t specify the reason for the planned search of the man’s apartment but said the officers were assisting the local weapons authority.