Iowa Democrats hope changes help it salvage leadoff caucuses

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats are hoping to salvage their leadoff presidential selection position with two key changes to increase participation and avoid the chaos that marred their 2020 caucuses. One change would allow Iowa Democrats to submit presidential preference cards by mail or in person before caucus night. The other would eliminate the rule requiring a candidate to receive at least 15% support to be viable. Iowa Democrats were long granted the leadoff status automatically, but this year they were forced to apply for the coveted spot after a smartphone app failure in 2020 delayed final results for nearly a week and led to The Associated Press declining to name a winner.