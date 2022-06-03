Grain supply tops Putin-African Union head talks agenda

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the chairman of the African Union, Senegal’s President Macky Sall for talks expected to focus on supplies of grain that have been stuck as fighting continues there. African countries imported 44% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine between 2018 and 2020, according to U.N. data, and wheat prices have soared around 45% as a result of supply disruption, according to the African Development Bank. Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, has urged the West to lift sanctions over its military action in Ukraine in order allow grain shipments to global markets. The West has rejected the demand as blackmail and accused Russia of blocking Ukraine’s grain exports.