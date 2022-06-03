Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities

By ANDREA ROSA and INNA VARENYTSIA

Associated Press

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Block-by-block fighting is raging in two key eastern Ukrainian cities on the 100th day of Russia’s war, grinding them to rubble. The governor of the Luhansk region says that fierce battles continue in Sievierodonetsk and that the Russians continue to pummel neighboring Lysychansk. Those are the only two cities in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province not controlled by Russian forces or Moscow-backed separatists. The Russians have been trying to encircle them.