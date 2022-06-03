Feds: Capitol Police officer indicted on civil rights charge

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer was indicted on federal civil rights charges after authorities say he was involved in an unauthorized high-speed chase, crashed into a motorcycle and then tried to cover it up. Prosecutors said Friday that Officer Thomas Smith was supposed to be checking on the homes of members of Congress in Georgetown around 11:30 p.m. on June 20, 2020, when he started pursuing two motorcycles. They allege Smith swerved his patrol car into one of the motorcycles, sending the driver flying into the air, and then drove off. Prosecutors say he then switched police cars, tried to cover up the crash and lied to his supervisors about it.