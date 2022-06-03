Biden to visit New Mexico as state battles record wildfire

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico to hear from state and federal officials as the largest wildfire in state history continues to burn outside Santa Fe. The White House says Biden will meet June 11 with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, first responders and personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The nearly two-month-old fire is 62% contained after charring roughly 495 square miles (1,282 square kilometers) in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe.