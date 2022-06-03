Abu Dhabi hosts a pandemic-delayed Bollywood awards ceremony

By BASSAM HATOUM

Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars are in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the International Indian Film Academy awards. The ceremony had been twice canceled in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the famous of Bollywood arrived Friday night to the event in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, excited to be a part of the ceremony. Indian actress Sharvari Wagh acknowledged the links between the UAE — a nation of 9 million people where Indians represent an estimated 3.5 million — and the Bollywood scene. The awards will conclude Saturday night.