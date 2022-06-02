US marshal, police dog wounded in shootout with 2 gunmen

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. marshal and his police dog were shot during an exchange of gunfire between officers and two gunmen on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Elorm Blake, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service, says the officer was shot while serving a warrant with the marshals’ fugitive apprehension team. Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern says the two gunmen were arrested. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says that after the shooting that occurred around 1:20 p.m., the marshal rushed the dog to a veterinary clinic. He says the marshal then realized he also had been shot and called an ambulance.