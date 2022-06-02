US forecasters alert about potential storm aimed at Florida

MEXCO CITY (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center has issued a bulletin on an area of low pressure on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula that could become a depression or tropical storm and head toward Florida’s Gulf coast. The center called it Potential Tropical Cyclone One. A tropical storm watch was issued for the west coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line. On Thursday, the area was centered about 80 miles (125 kms) north-northwest of Cozumel, with maximum winds of about 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving north at about 5 mph (7 kph).