US and allies: Hold Russia accountable for Ukraine crimes

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies are vowing to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed by its forces that invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and strongly supporting investigations by the International Criminal Court, the United Nations and other bodies. U.S. Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday that in nearly 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and kill civilians cycling down the street. Zeya said the U.S. has a message for Russia: “The world is watching you, and you will be held accountable.”