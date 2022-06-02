UN atomic agency chief arrives in Israel for talks

JERUSALEM (AP) — The director of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog has arrived in Israel and is set to hold talks with top officials. Thursday’s visit comes as Israel has expressed mounting concerns about Iran’s atomic activities and any return to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers. Israel is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East but has never publicly acknowledged having such weapons. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office says he will meet with Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Friday.