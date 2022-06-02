Smiles, unicorns, softball: Young shooting victims recalled

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Families of three victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are remembering how they brightened the lives of people around them. Funerals were Thursday for 10-year-old Navaeh Bravo, 11-year-old Maranda Mathis and 10-year-old Eliahna Torres. A cousin told The Washington Post that Nevaeh “put a smile on everyone’s faces.” Maranda’s family said she had a great imagination, often expressed love for unicorns and mermaids and called purple her favorite color. Eliahna’s family said she was a compassionate child who helped her grandparents deal with medical issues, loved being silly and practiced her softball swing for hours in the front yard of her home.