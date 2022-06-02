Report: Israel arrested no Jews over violent, racist march

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli newspaper says Israeli police arrested dozens of Palestinians, but no Jews, during a Jewish nationalist parade in which crowds of marchers chanted racist slogans, beat Palestinian residents and vandalized Palestinian property in east Jerusalem. The Haaretz daily said on Thursday that of the more than 60 people arrested that day, nearly all were Palestinians. It says just two Jewish suspects were arrested in the beating of a Palestinian journalist after the march. The parade is meant to celebrate Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in 1967. Fights broke out along the route on Sunday as police mainly intervened to protect Jews and forcibly disperse Palestinians.