Police arrest man for threats ahead of Jerusalem pride march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they have arrested a man on Thursday suspected of sending death threats to an organizer of the annual Jerusalem Pride Parade, an event that has witnessed attacks on participants by religious radicals in previous years. Thousands of people were expected to take part Thursday afternoon for the celebration of LGBTQ rights and pride, under heavy police protection. In Jerusalem, home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and other conservative religious groups, many residents oppose the event and the parade is much smaller than the yearly festivities in more liberal Tel Aviv.