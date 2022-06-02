Pledge of more oil heightens odds of Saudi trip for Biden

By AAMER MADHANI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is praising Saudi Arabia for its role in a promised boost in oil production and a cease-fire in Yemen. That appears to further raise prospects for a trip by President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia and a meeting with the kingdom’s crown prince, whom Biden once shunned as a killer. Overriding U.S. strategic interests in oil and security have pushed the administration to rethink the arms-length stance that Biden pledged to take with the Saudis as a White House candidate. An announcement Thursday that OPEC would increase production appeared to make the trip more likely.