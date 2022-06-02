NYC lawyers face less prison time for firebombing police car

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of Brooklyn attorneys have agreed to a new plea deal that could significantly reduce their time spent behind bars for setting fire to an empty New York City police vehicle two years ago. Under the new plea deal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is recommending that the attorneys, Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman, would face no more than two years in prison in connection with the firebombing of the police vehicle. No one was injured in the attack, which came amid an eruption of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd. The attorneys could have faced up to 10 years in prison.